Convert UYU to GHS at the real exchange rate

5 Uruguayan pesos to Ghanaian cedis

5 uyu
1.81 ghs

$U1.000 UYU = GH¢0.3628 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UYU0,36282 GHS
5 UYU1,81410 GHS
10 UYU3,62820 GHS
20 UYU7,25640 GHS
50 UYU18,14100 GHS
100 UYU36,28200 GHS
250 UYU90,70500 GHS
500 UYU181,41000 GHS
1000 UYU362,82000 GHS
2000 UYU725,64000 GHS
5000 UYU1.814,10000 GHS
10000 UYU3.628,20000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Uruguayan Peso
1 GHS2,75619 UYU
5 GHS13,78095 UYU
10 GHS27,56190 UYU
20 GHS55,12380 UYU
50 GHS137,80950 UYU
100 GHS275,61900 UYU
250 GHS689,04750 UYU
500 GHS1.378,09500 UYU
1000 GHS2.756,19000 UYU
2000 GHS5.512,38000 UYU
5000 GHS13.780,95000 UYU
10000 GHS27.561,90000 UYU