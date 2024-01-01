1 Uruguayan peso to Fijian dollars

Convert UYU to FJD at the real exchange rate

1 uyu
0.06 fjd

$U1.000 UYU = FJ$0.05710 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Fijian Dollar
1 UYU0,05710 FJD
5 UYU0,28552 FJD
10 UYU0,57104 FJD
20 UYU1,14207 FJD
50 UYU2,85518 FJD
100 UYU5,71036 FJD
250 UYU14,27590 FJD
500 UYU28,55180 FJD
1000 UYU57,10360 FJD
2000 UYU114,20720 FJD
5000 UYU285,51800 FJD
10000 UYU571,03600 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 FJD17,51200 UYU
5 FJD87,56000 UYU
10 FJD175,12000 UYU
20 FJD350,24000 UYU
50 FJD875,60000 UYU
100 FJD1.751,20000 UYU
250 FJD4.378,00000 UYU
500 FJD8.756,00000 UYU
1000 FJD17.512,00000 UYU
2000 FJD35.024,00000 UYU
5000 FJD87.560,00000 UYU
10000 FJD175.120,00000 UYU