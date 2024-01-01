Convert UYU to EUR at the real exchange rate

10 Uruguayan pesos to Euros

10 uyu
0.24 eur

$U1.000 UYU = €0.02367 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Euro
1 UYU0,02367 EUR
5 UYU0,11835 EUR
10 UYU0,23669 EUR
20 UYU0,47338 EUR
50 UYU1,18346 EUR
100 UYU2,36691 EUR
250 UYU5,91728 EUR
500 UYU11,83455 EUR
1000 UYU23,66910 EUR
2000 UYU47,33820 EUR
5000 UYU118,34550 EUR
10000 UYU236,69100 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Uruguayan Peso
1 EUR42,24910 UYU
5 EUR211,24550 UYU
10 EUR422,49100 UYU
20 EUR844,98200 UYU
50 EUR2.112,45500 UYU
100 EUR4.224,91000 UYU
250 EUR10.562,27500 UYU
500 EUR21.124,55000 UYU
1000 EUR42.249,10000 UYU
2000 EUR84.498,20000 UYU
5000 EUR211.245,50000 UYU
10000 EUR422.491,00000 UYU