amount-spellout.10000 Uruguayan pesos to Costa Rican colóns

Convert UYU to CRC at the real exchange rate

10,000 uyu
1,33,636 crc

$U1.000 UYU = ₡13.36 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7381.4771.6190.96119.798
1 GBP1.18811.276106.5961.7551.9231.14123.517
1 USD0.9310.784183.5431.3751.5070.89418.431
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 UYU13,36360 CRC
5 UYU66,81800 CRC
10 UYU133,63600 CRC
20 UYU267,27200 CRC
50 UYU668,18000 CRC
100 UYU1.336,36000 CRC
250 UYU3.340,90000 CRC
500 UYU6.681,80000 CRC
1000 UYU13.363,60000 CRC
2000 UYU26.727,20000 CRC
5000 UYU66.818,00000 CRC
10000 UYU133.636,00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Uruguayan Peso
1 CRC0,07483 UYU
5 CRC0,37415 UYU
10 CRC0,74830 UYU
20 CRC1,49661 UYU
50 CRC3,74152 UYU
100 CRC7,48303 UYU
250 CRC18,70758 UYU
500 CRC37,41515 UYU
1000 CRC74,83030 UYU
2000 CRC149,66060 UYU
5000 CRC374,15150 UYU
10000 CRC748,30300 UYU