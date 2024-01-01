Convert UYU to CNY at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Uruguayan pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

1,000 uyu
184.39 cny

$U1.000 UYU = ¥0.1844 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7381.4771.6190.96119.814
1 GBP1.18811.276106.61.7551.9231.14123.537
1 USD0.9310.784183.5391.3751.5070.89418.445
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UYU0,18439 CNY
5 UYU0,92193 CNY
10 UYU1,84386 CNY
20 UYU3,68772 CNY
50 UYU9,21930 CNY
100 UYU18,43860 CNY
250 UYU46,09650 CNY
500 UYU92,19300 CNY
1000 UYU184,38600 CNY
2000 UYU368,77200 CNY
5000 UYU921,93000 CNY
10000 UYU1.843,86000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Uruguayan Peso
1 CNY5,42340 UYU
5 CNY27,11700 UYU
10 CNY54,23400 UYU
20 CNY108,46800 UYU
50 CNY271,17000 UYU
100 CNY542,34000 UYU
250 CNY1.355,85000 UYU
500 CNY2.711,70000 UYU
1000 CNY5.423,40000 UYU
2000 CNY10.846,80000 UYU
5000 CNY27.117,00000 UYU
10000 CNY54.234,00000 UYU