250 Uruguayan pesos to Chilean pesos

Convert UYU to CLP at the real exchange rate

250 uyu
5,836 clp

$U1.000 UYU = $23.34 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7381.4771.6190.96119.814
1 GBP1.18811.276106.61.7551.9231.14123.537
1 USD0.9310.784183.5391.3751.5070.89418.445
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Chilean Peso
1 UYU23,34370 CLP
5 UYU116,71850 CLP
10 UYU233,43700 CLP
20 UYU466,87400 CLP
50 UYU1.167,18500 CLP
100 UYU2.334,37000 CLP
250 UYU5.835,92500 CLP
500 UYU11.671,85000 CLP
1000 UYU23.343,70000 CLP
2000 UYU46.687,40000 CLP
5000 UYU116.718,50000 CLP
10000 UYU233.437,00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Uruguayan Peso
1 CLP0,04284 UYU
5 CLP0,21419 UYU
10 CLP0,42838 UYU
20 CLP0,85676 UYU
50 CLP2,14191 UYU
100 CLP4,28382 UYU
250 CLP10,70955 UYU
500 CLP21,41910 UYU
1000 CLP42,83820 UYU
2000 CLP85,67640 UYU
5000 CLP214,19100 UYU
10000 CLP428,38200 UYU