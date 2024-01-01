100 Uruguayan pesos to Bulgarian levs

Convert UYU to BGN at the real exchange rate

100 uyu
4.63 bgn

$U1.000 UYU = лв0.04628 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7441.4771.6190.96119.892
1 GBP1.18811.276106.5831.7541.9231.14123.625
1 USD0.9310.784183.5451.3751.5080.89418.518
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.222

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 UYU0,04628 BGN
5 UYU0,23142 BGN
10 UYU0,46284 BGN
20 UYU0,92569 BGN
50 UYU2,31422 BGN
100 UYU4,62843 BGN
250 UYU11,57108 BGN
500 UYU23,14215 BGN
1000 UYU46,28430 BGN
2000 UYU92,56860 BGN
5000 UYU231,42150 BGN
10000 UYU462,84300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Uruguayan Peso
1 BGN21,60560 UYU
5 BGN108,02800 UYU
10 BGN216,05600 UYU
20 BGN432,11200 UYU
50 BGN1.080,28000 UYU
100 BGN2.160,56000 UYU
250 BGN5.401,40000 UYU
500 BGN10.802,80000 UYU
1000 BGN21.605,60000 UYU
2000 BGN43.211,20000 UYU
5000 BGN108.028,00000 UYU
10000 BGN216.056,00000 UYU