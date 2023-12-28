5 US dollars to South African rand

Convert USD to ZAR at the real exchange rate

5 usd
92,64 zar

1.00000 USD = 18.52740 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:42
How to convert US dollars to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / South African Rand
1 USD18.52740 ZAR
5 USD92.63700 ZAR
10 USD185.27400 ZAR
20 USD370.54800 ZAR
50 USD926.37000 ZAR
100 USD1852.74000 ZAR
250 USD4631.85000 ZAR
500 USD9263.70000 ZAR
1000 USD18527.40000 ZAR
2000 USD37054.80000 ZAR
5000 USD92637.00000 ZAR
10000 USD185274.00000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / US Dollar
1 ZAR0.05397 USD
5 ZAR0.26987 USD
10 ZAR0.53974 USD
20 ZAR1.07949 USD
50 ZAR2.69871 USD
100 ZAR5.39743 USD
250 ZAR13.49357 USD
500 ZAR26.98715 USD
1000 ZAR53.97430 USD
2000 ZAR107.94860 USD
5000 ZAR269.87150 USD
10000 ZAR539.74300 USD