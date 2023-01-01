20 US dollars to Uzbekistan soms

Convert USD to UZS at the real exchange rate

20 usd
246858 uzs

1.00000 USD = 12342.90000 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869851.1072592.09371.463061.618550.93092518.743
1 GBP1.1496211.27295105.8761.682011.860771.0702121.5479
1 USD0.90310.785577183.17341.321351.461770.8407516.9275
1 INR0.01085850.009445050.012023110.01588670.0175750.01010840.203521

Conversion rates US Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 USD12342.90000 UZS
5 USD61714.50000 UZS
10 USD123429.00000 UZS
20 USD246858.00000 UZS
50 USD617145.00000 UZS
100 USD1234290.00000 UZS
250 USD3085725.00000 UZS
500 USD6171450.00000 UZS
1000 USD12342900.00000 UZS
2000 USD24685800.00000 UZS
5000 USD61714500.00000 UZS
10000 USD123429000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / US Dollar
1 UZS0.00008 USD
5 UZS0.00041 USD
10 UZS0.00081 USD
20 UZS0.00162 USD
50 UZS0.00405 USD
100 UZS0.00810 USD
250 UZS0.02025 USD
500 UZS0.04051 USD
1000 UZS0.08102 USD
2000 UZS0.16204 USD
5000 UZS0.40509 USD
10000 UZS0.81018 USD