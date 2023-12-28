1 US dollar to New Zealand dollars

Convert USD to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 usd
1,58 nzd

1.00000 USD = 1.57691 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8693351.1078592.14411.462581.61860.92998518.7189
1 GBP1.150311.27435105.9931.68241.861861.0697721.5322
1 USD0.902650.784714183.17381.32021.461030.839416.8966
1 INR0.01085260.009434630.01202310.01587280.0175660.01009210.203148

How to convert US dollars to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
1 USD1.57691 NZD
5 USD7.88455 NZD
10 USD15.76910 NZD
20 USD31.53820 NZD
50 USD78.84550 NZD
100 USD157.69100 NZD
250 USD394.22750 NZD
500 USD788.45500 NZD
1000 USD1576.91000 NZD
2000 USD3153.82000 NZD
5000 USD7884.55000 NZD
10000 USD15769.10000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / US Dollar
1 NZD0.63415 USD
5 NZD3.17075 USD
10 NZD6.34150 USD
20 NZD12.68300 USD
50 NZD31.70750 USD
100 NZD63.41500 USD
250 NZD158.53750 USD
500 NZD317.07500 USD
1000 NZD634.15000 USD
2000 NZD1268.30000 USD
5000 NZD3170.75000 USD
10000 NZD6341.50000 USD