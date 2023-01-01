100 US dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert USD to MRU at the real exchange rate

100 usd
3933.36 mru

1.00000 USD = 39.33360 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:36
Top currencies

How to convert US dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 USD39.33360 MRU
5 USD196.66800 MRU
10 USD393.33600 MRU
20 USD786.67200 MRU
50 USD1966.68000 MRU
100 USD3933.36000 MRU
250 USD9833.40000 MRU
500 USD19666.80000 MRU
1000 USD39333.60000 MRU
2000 USD78667.20000 MRU
5000 USD196668.00000 MRU
10000 USD393336.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / US Dollar
1 MRU0.02542 USD
5 MRU0.12712 USD
10 MRU0.25424 USD
20 MRU0.50847 USD
50 MRU1.27118 USD
100 MRU2.54236 USD
250 MRU6.35590 USD
500 MRU12.71180 USD
1000 MRU25.42360 USD
2000 MRU50.84720 USD
5000 MRU127.11800 USD
10000 MRU254.23600 USD