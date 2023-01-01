5000 US dollars to Liberian dollars

Convert USD to LRD at the real exchange rate

5.000 usd
942.225 lrd

1.00000 USD = 188.44500 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.06457750.1094980.001024610.000700160.0006086770.005518090.013103
1 INR15.485311.695610.01586640.01084220.009425530.08544910.202904
1 JPY9.132550.58975710.00935730.006394070.005558770.05039420.119664
1 CAD975.98163.0264106.86810.6833430.5940575.3855512.7883

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Liberian Dollar
1 USD188.44500 LRD
5 USD942.22500 LRD
10 USD1884.45000 LRD
20 USD3768.90000 LRD
50 USD9422.25000 LRD
100 USD18844.50000 LRD
250 USD47111.25000 LRD
500 USD94222.50000 LRD
1000 USD188445.00000 LRD
2000 USD376890.00000 LRD
5000 USD942225.00000 LRD
10000 USD1884450.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / US Dollar
1 LRD0.00531 USD
5 LRD0.02653 USD
10 LRD0.05307 USD
20 LRD0.10613 USD
50 LRD0.26533 USD
100 LRD0.53066 USD
250 LRD1.32665 USD
500 LRD2.65329 USD
1000 LRD5.30658 USD
2000 LRD10.61316 USD
5000 LRD26.53290 USD
10000 LRD53.06580 USD