5 US dollars to Kyrgystani soms

Convert USD to KGS at the real exchange rate

5 usd
445.07 kgs

1.00000 USD = 89.01430 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
How to convert US dollars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 USD89.01430 KGS
5 USD445.07150 KGS
10 USD890.14300 KGS
20 USD1780.28600 KGS
50 USD4450.71500 KGS
100 USD8901.43000 KGS
250 USD22253.57500 KGS
500 USD44507.15000 KGS
1000 USD89014.30000 KGS
2000 USD178028.60000 KGS
5000 USD445071.50000 KGS
10000 USD890143.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / US Dollar
1 KGS0.01123 USD
5 KGS0.05617 USD
10 KGS0.11234 USD
20 KGS0.22468 USD
50 KGS0.56171 USD
100 KGS1.12342 USD
250 KGS2.80855 USD
500 KGS5.61710 USD
1000 KGS11.23420 USD
2000 KGS22.46840 USD
5000 KGS56.17100 USD
10000 KGS112.34200 USD