2000 US dollars to Georgian laris

Convert USD to GEL at the real exchange rate

2.000 usd
5.375,80 gel

1.00000 USD = 2.68790 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:05
Conversion rates US Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 USD2.68790 GEL
5 USD13.43950 GEL
10 USD26.87900 GEL
20 USD53.75800 GEL
50 USD134.39500 GEL
100 USD268.79000 GEL
250 USD671.97500 GEL
500 USD1343.95000 GEL
1000 USD2687.90000 GEL
2000 USD5375.80000 GEL
5000 USD13439.50000 GEL
10000 USD26879.00000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / US Dollar
1 GEL0.37204 USD
5 GEL1.86019 USD
10 GEL3.72038 USD
20 GEL7.44076 USD
50 GEL18.60190 USD
100 GEL37.20380 USD
250 GEL93.00950 USD
500 GEL186.01900 USD
1000 GEL372.03800 USD
2000 GEL744.07600 USD
5000 GEL1860.19000 USD
10000 GEL3720.38000 USD