20 US dollars to Algerian dinars

Convert USD to DZD at the real exchange rate

20 usd
2681.84 dzd

1.00000 USD = 134.09200 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
How to convert US dollars to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 USD134.09200 DZD
5 USD670.46000 DZD
10 USD1340.92000 DZD
20 USD2681.84000 DZD
50 USD6704.60000 DZD
100 USD13409.20000 DZD
250 USD33523.00000 DZD
500 USD67046.00000 DZD
1000 USD134092.00000 DZD
2000 USD268184.00000 DZD
5000 USD670460.00000 DZD
10000 USD1340920.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / US Dollar
1 DZD0.00746 USD
5 DZD0.03729 USD
10 DZD0.07458 USD
20 DZD0.14915 USD
50 DZD0.37288 USD
100 DZD0.74576 USD
250 DZD1.86439 USD
500 DZD3.72878 USD
1000 DZD7.45756 USD
2000 DZD14.91512 USD
5000 DZD37.28780 USD
10000 DZD74.57560 USD