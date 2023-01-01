10 US dollars to Belarusian rubles

Convert USD to BYN at the real exchange rate

10 usd
32.95 byn

1.00000 USD = 3.29489 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:37
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8697051.1092592.26911.463931.623250.92964518.7789
1 GBP1.1498211.2754106.091.683211.866391.0689221.5918
1 USD0.901550.784068183.18151.319751.463380.8380516.9294
1 INR0.01083790.009425990.012021910.01586590.01759260.0100750.203524

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert US dollars to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Belarusian Ruble
1 USD3.29489 BYN
5 USD16.47445 BYN
10 USD32.94890 BYN
20 USD65.89780 BYN
50 USD164.74450 BYN
100 USD329.48900 BYN
250 USD823.72250 BYN
500 USD1647.44500 BYN
1000 USD3294.89000 BYN
2000 USD6589.78000 BYN
5000 USD16474.45000 BYN
10000 USD32948.90000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / US Dollar
1 BYN0.30350 USD
5 BYN1.51751 USD
10 BYN3.03501 USD
20 BYN6.07002 USD
50 BYN15.17505 USD
100 BYN30.35010 USD
250 BYN75.87525 USD
500 BYN151.75050 USD
1000 BYN303.50100 USD
2000 BYN607.00200 USD
5000 BYN1517.50500 USD
10000 BYN3035.01000 USD