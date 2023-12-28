5 US dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert USD to BGN at the real exchange rate

5 usd
8.81 bgn

1.00000 USD = 1.76230 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 USD1.76230 BGN
5 USD8.81150 BGN
10 USD17.62300 BGN
20 USD35.24600 BGN
50 USD88.11500 BGN
100 USD176.23000 BGN
250 USD440.57500 BGN
500 USD881.15000 BGN
1000 USD1762.30000 BGN
2000 USD3524.60000 BGN
5000 USD8811.50000 BGN
10000 USD17623.00000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / US Dollar
1 BGN0.56744 USD
5 BGN2.83720 USD
10 BGN5.67440 USD
20 BGN11.34880 USD
50 BGN28.37200 USD
100 BGN56.74400 USD
250 BGN141.86000 USD
500 BGN283.72000 USD
1000 BGN567.44000 USD
2000 BGN1134.88000 USD
5000 BGN2837.20000 USD
10000 BGN5674.40000 USD