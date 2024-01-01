Convert UGX to XPF at the real exchange rate

250 Ugandan shillings to CFP francs

250 ugx
7 xpf

Ush1.000 UGX = ₣0.02968 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9311.3510.78483.5461,515.081.375
1 AUD0.66310.6180.8960.5255.4121,004.880.912
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4510.84289.7241,627.121.477
1 SGD0.741.1160.68910.58161.8511,121.661.018

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / CFP Franc
1 UGX0,02968 XPF
5 UGX0,14838 XPF
10 UGX0,29676 XPF
20 UGX0,59352 XPF
50 UGX1,48380 XPF
100 UGX2,96760 XPF
250 UGX7,41900 XPF
500 UGX14,83800 XPF
1000 UGX29,67600 XPF
2000 UGX59,35200 XPF
5000 UGX148,38000 XPF
10000 UGX296,76000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 XPF33,69720 UGX
5 XPF168,48600 UGX
10 XPF336,97200 UGX
20 XPF673,94400 UGX
50 XPF1.684,86000 UGX
100 XPF3.369,72000 UGX
250 XPF8.424,30000 UGX
500 XPF16.848,60000 UGX
1000 XPF33.697,20000 UGX
2000 XPF67.394,40000 UGX
5000 XPF168.486,00000 UGX
10000 XPF336.972,00000 UGX