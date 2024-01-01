1 Ugandan shilling to East Caribbean dollars

Convert UGX to XCD at the real exchange rate

1 ugx
0.00 xcd

Ush1.000 UGX = $0.0007243 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
1 USD11.5080.9311.3510.78483.5411,510.241.375
1 AUD0.66310.6180.8960.5255.4171,001.820.912
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4510.84289.7151,621.851.477
1 SGD0.741.1160.68910.58161.8481,118.081.018

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / East Caribbean Dollar
1 UGX0,00072 XCD
5 UGX0,00362 XCD
10 UGX0,00724 XCD
20 UGX0,01449 XCD
50 UGX0,03622 XCD
100 UGX0,07243 XCD
250 UGX0,18108 XCD
500 UGX0,36215 XCD
1000 UGX0,72431 XCD
2000 UGX1,44862 XCD
5000 UGX3,62155 XCD
10000 UGX7,24309 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 XCD1.380,63000 UGX
5 XCD6.903,15000 UGX
10 XCD13.806,30000 UGX
20 XCD27.612,60000 UGX
50 XCD69.031,50000 UGX
100 XCD138.063,00000 UGX
250 XCD345.157,50000 UGX
500 XCD690.315,00000 UGX
1000 XCD1.380.630,00000 UGX
2000 XCD2.761.260,00000 UGX
5000 XCD6.903.150,00000 UGX
10000 XCD13.806.300,00000 UGX