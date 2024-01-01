Convert UGX to VND at the real exchange rate
250 Ugandan shillings to Vietnamese dongs
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Vietnamese Dong
|1 UGX
|6,82527 VND
|5 UGX
|34,12635 VND
|10 UGX
|68,25270 VND
|20 UGX
|136,50540 VND
|50 UGX
|341,26350 VND
|100 UGX
|682,52700 VND
|250 UGX
|1.706,31750 VND
|500 UGX
|3.412,63500 VND
|1000 UGX
|6.825,27000 VND
|2000 UGX
|13.650,54000 VND
|5000 UGX
|34.126,35000 VND
|10000 UGX
|68.252,70000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ugandan Shilling
|1000 VND
|146,51400 UGX
|2000 VND
|293,02800 UGX
|5000 VND
|732,57000 UGX
|10000 VND
|1.465,14000 UGX
|20000 VND
|2.930,28000 UGX
|50000 VND
|7.325,70000 UGX
|100000 VND
|14.651,40000 UGX
|200000 VND
|29.302,80000 UGX
|500000 VND
|73.257,00000 UGX
|1000000 VND
|146.514,00000 UGX
|2000000 VND
|293.028,00000 UGX
|5000000 VND
|732.570,00000 UGX