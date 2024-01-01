Convert UGX to TND at the real exchange rate

2,000 Ugandan shillings to Tunisian dinars

2,000 ugx
1.679 tnd

Ush1.000 UGX = DT0.0008395 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9311.3510.78483.5451,513.741.374
1 AUD0.66410.6180.8960.5255.441,004.520.912
1 EUR1.0741.61811.450.84289.711,625.451.476
1 SGD0.741.1160.6910.58161.8621,120.871.018

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Tunisian Dinar
1 UGX0,00084 TND
5 UGX0,00420 TND
10 UGX0,00840 TND
20 UGX0,01679 TND
50 UGX0,04198 TND
100 UGX0,08395 TND
250 UGX0,20988 TND
500 UGX0,41976 TND
1000 UGX0,83952 TND
2000 UGX1,67903 TND
5000 UGX4,19758 TND
10000 UGX8,39515 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Ugandan Shilling
1 TND1.191,16000 UGX
5 TND5.955,80000 UGX
10 TND11.911,60000 UGX
20 TND23.823,20000 UGX
50 TND59.558,00000 UGX
100 TND119.116,00000 UGX
250 TND297.790,00000 UGX
500 TND595.580,00000 UGX
1000 TND1.191.160,00000 UGX
2000 TND2.382.320,00000 UGX
5000 TND5.955.800,00000 UGX
10000 TND11.911.600,00000 UGX