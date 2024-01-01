Convert UGX to TMT at the real exchange rate

10 Ugandan shillings to Turkmenistani manats

10 ugx
0.01 tmt

Ush1.000 UGX = T0.0009389 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9311.3510.78483.5431,513.581.374
1 AUD0.66310.6180.8960.5255.4271,004.180.912
1 EUR1.0741.61811.450.84289.7041,625.211.476
1 SGD0.741.1160.6910.58161.8541,120.631.018

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Turkmenistani Manat
1 UGX0,00094 TMT
5 UGX0,00469 TMT
10 UGX0,00939 TMT
20 UGX0,01878 TMT
50 UGX0,04695 TMT
100 UGX0,09389 TMT
250 UGX0,23473 TMT
500 UGX0,46946 TMT
1000 UGX0,93892 TMT
2000 UGX1,87784 TMT
5000 UGX4,69460 TMT
10000 UGX9,38919 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Ugandan Shilling
1 TMT1.065,05000 UGX
5 TMT5.325,25000 UGX
10 TMT10.650,50000 UGX
20 TMT21.301,00000 UGX
50 TMT53.252,50000 UGX
100 TMT106.505,00000 UGX
250 TMT266.262,50000 UGX
500 TMT532.525,00000 UGX
1000 TMT1.065.050,00000 UGX
2000 TMT2.130.100,00000 UGX
5000 TMT5.325.250,00000 UGX
10000 TMT10.650.500,00000 UGX