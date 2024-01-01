Convert UGX to THB at the real exchange rate

10 Ugandan shillings to Thai bahts

10 ugx
0.10 thb

Ush1.000 UGX = ฿0.009859 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:09
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Thai Baht
1 UGX0,00986 THB
5 UGX0,04930 THB
10 UGX0,09859 THB
20 UGX0,19718 THB
50 UGX0,49295 THB
100 UGX0,98590 THB
250 UGX2,46476 THB
500 UGX4,92953 THB
1000 UGX9,85905 THB
2000 UGX19,71810 THB
5000 UGX49,29525 THB
10000 UGX98,59050 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Ugandan Shilling
1 THB101,43000 UGX
5 THB507,15000 UGX
10 THB1.014,30000 UGX
20 THB2.028,60000 UGX
50 THB5.071,50000 UGX
100 THB10.143,00000 UGX
250 THB25.357,50000 UGX
500 THB50.715,00000 UGX
1000 THB101.430,00000 UGX
2000 THB202.860,00000 UGX
5000 THB507.150,00000 UGX
10000 THB1.014.300,00000 UGX