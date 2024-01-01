Convert UGX to SZL at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Ugandan shillings to Eswatini Emalangeni

1,000 ugx
4.95 szl

Ush1.000 UGX = L0.004954 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9311.3510.78483.5451,515.931.375
1 AUD0.66310.6180.8960.5255.4191,005.590.912
1 EUR1.0741.61911.450.84289.7021,627.651.476
1 SGD0.741.1160.6910.58161.861,122.451.018

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Swazi Lilangeni
1 UGX0,00495 SZL
5 UGX0,02477 SZL
10 UGX0,04954 SZL
20 UGX0,09907 SZL
50 UGX0,24768 SZL
100 UGX0,49536 SZL
250 UGX1,23840 SZL
500 UGX2,47679 SZL
1000 UGX4,95358 SZL
2000 UGX9,90716 SZL
5000 UGX24,76790 SZL
10000 UGX49,53580 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Ugandan Shilling
1 SZL201,87400 UGX
5 SZL1.009,37000 UGX
10 SZL2.018,74000 UGX
20 SZL4.037,48000 UGX
50 SZL10.093,70000 UGX
100 SZL20.187,40000 UGX
250 SZL50.468,50000 UGX
500 SZL100.937,00000 UGX
1000 SZL201.874,00000 UGX
2000 SZL403.748,00000 UGX
5000 SZL1.009.370,00000 UGX
10000 SZL2.018.740,00000 UGX