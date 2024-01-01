Convert UGX to SGD at the real exchange rate

5,000 Ugandan shillings to Singapore dollars

5,000 ugx
1.81 sgd

Ush1.000 UGX = S$0.0003623 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9311.3510.78483.5471,512.381.375
1 AUD0.66310.6180.8960.5255.4131,003.090.912
1 EUR1.0741.61911.450.84289.7011,623.771.476
1 SGD0.741.1160.6910.58161.8621,119.831.018

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Singapore Dollar
1 UGX0,00036 SGD
5 UGX0,00181 SGD
10 UGX0,00362 SGD
20 UGX0,00725 SGD
50 UGX0,01812 SGD
100 UGX0,03623 SGD
250 UGX0,09058 SGD
500 UGX0,18115 SGD
1000 UGX0,36230 SGD
2000 UGX0,72460 SGD
5000 UGX1,81151 SGD
10000 UGX3,62302 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 SGD2.760,13000 UGX
5 SGD13.800,65000 UGX
10 SGD27.601,30000 UGX
20 SGD55.202,60000 UGX
50 SGD138.006,50000 UGX
100 SGD276.013,00000 UGX
250 SGD690.032,50000 UGX
500 SGD1.380.065,00000 UGX
1000 SGD2.760.130,00000 UGX
2000 SGD5.520.260,00000 UGX
5000 SGD13.800.650,00000 UGX
10000 SGD27.601.300,00000 UGX