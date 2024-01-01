Convert UGX to SAR at the real exchange rate

50 Ugandan shillings to Saudi riyals

50 ugx
0.05 sar

Ush1.000 UGX = SR0.001006 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:55
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Saudi Riyal
1 UGX0,00101 SAR
5 UGX0,00503 SAR
10 UGX0,01006 SAR
20 UGX0,02013 SAR
50 UGX0,05032 SAR
100 UGX0,10065 SAR
250 UGX0,25162 SAR
500 UGX0,50324 SAR
1000 UGX1,00647 SAR
2000 UGX2,01294 SAR
5000 UGX5,03235 SAR
10000 UGX10,06470 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Ugandan Shilling
1 SAR993,57400 UGX
5 SAR4.967,87000 UGX
10 SAR9.935,74000 UGX
20 SAR19.871,48000 UGX
50 SAR49.678,70000 UGX
100 SAR99.357,40000 UGX
250 SAR248.393,50000 UGX
500 SAR496.787,00000 UGX
1000 SAR993.574,00000 UGX
2000 SAR1.987.148,00000 UGX
5000 SAR4.967.870,00000 UGX
10000 SAR9.935.740,00000 UGX