Convert UGX to MZN at the real exchange rate

5 Ugandan shillings to Mozambican meticals

5 ugx
0.09 mzn

Ush1.000 UGX = MT0.01708 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Wise

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5090.9311.3510.78583.5431,518.111.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.361,005.980.912
1 EUR1.0741.62111.4510.84389.7421,630.751.478
1 SGD0.741.1170.68910.58161.8591,124.071.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mozambican Metical
1 UGX0,01708 MZN
5 UGX0,08541 MZN
10 UGX0,17081 MZN
20 UGX0,34162 MZN
50 UGX0,85405 MZN
100 UGX1,70811 MZN
250 UGX4,27028 MZN
500 UGX8,54055 MZN
1000 UGX17,08110 MZN
2000 UGX34,16220 MZN
5000 UGX85,40550 MZN
10000 UGX170,81100 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Ugandan Shilling
1 MZN58,54430 UGX
5 MZN292,72150 UGX
10 MZN585,44300 UGX
20 MZN1.170,88600 UGX
50 MZN2.927,21500 UGX
100 MZN5.854,43000 UGX
250 MZN14.636,07500 UGX
500 MZN29.272,15000 UGX
1000 MZN58.544,30000 UGX
2000 MZN117.088,60000 UGX
5000 MZN292.721,50000 UGX
10000 MZN585.443,00000 UGX