10,000 ugx
40.82 mvr

Ush1.000 UGX = MVR0.004082 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 UGX0,00408 MVR
5 UGX0,02041 MVR
10 UGX0,04082 MVR
20 UGX0,08165 MVR
50 UGX0,20411 MVR
100 UGX0,40823 MVR
250 UGX1,02057 MVR
500 UGX2,04114 MVR
1000 UGX4,08229 MVR
2000 UGX8,16458 MVR
5000 UGX20,41145 MVR
10000 UGX40,82290 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Ugandan Shilling
1 MVR244,96100 UGX
5 MVR1.224,80500 UGX
10 MVR2.449,61000 UGX
20 MVR4.899,22000 UGX
50 MVR12.248,05000 UGX
100 MVR24.496,10000 UGX
250 MVR61.240,25000 UGX
500 MVR122.480,50000 UGX
1000 MVR244.961,00000 UGX
2000 MVR489.922,00000 UGX
5000 MVR1.224.805,00000 UGX
10000 MVR2.449.610,00000 UGX