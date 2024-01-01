10 Ugandan shillings to Mongolian tugriks

Convert UGX to MNT at the real exchange rate

10 ugx
9.06 mnt

Ush1.000 UGX = ₮0.9058 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9311.350.78483.5441,519.031.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.3861,007.040.912
1 EUR1.0751.62111.4510.84389.7851,632.51.479
1 SGD0.741.1170.68910.58161.8641,124.831.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Mongolian tugriks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MNT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MNT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 UGX0,90583 MNT
5 UGX4,52917 MNT
10 UGX9,05834 MNT
20 UGX18,11668 MNT
50 UGX45,29170 MNT
100 UGX90,58340 MNT
250 UGX226,45850 MNT
500 UGX452,91700 MNT
1000 UGX905,83400 MNT
2000 UGX1.811,66800 MNT
5000 UGX4.529,17000 MNT
10000 UGX9.058,34000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Ugandan Shilling
1 MNT1,10395 UGX
5 MNT5,51975 UGX
10 MNT11,03950 UGX
20 MNT22,07900 UGX
50 MNT55,19750 UGX
100 MNT110,39500 UGX
250 MNT275,98750 UGX
500 MNT551,97500 UGX
1000 MNT1.103,95000 UGX
2000 MNT2.207,90000 UGX
5000 MNT5.519,75000 UGX
10000 MNT11.039,50000 UGX