Ugandan shillings to Myanmar kyats today

Convert UGX to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ugx
563.69 mmk

Ush1.000 UGX = K0.5637 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9311.350.78483.5411,514.491.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.3921,004.180.912
1 EUR1.0751.62111.4510.84389.7811,627.621.479
1 SGD0.7411.1170.68910.58161.8641,121.511.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shilling

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Myanma Kyat
1 UGX0,56370 MMK
5 UGX2,81848 MMK
10 UGX5,63695 MMK
20 UGX11,27390 MMK
50 UGX28,18475 MMK
100 UGX56,36950 MMK
250 UGX140,92375 MMK
500 UGX281,84750 MMK
1000 UGX563,69500 MMK
2000 UGX1.127,39000 MMK
5000 UGX2.818,47500 MMK
10000 UGX5.636,95000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Ugandan Shilling
1 MMK1,77401 UGX
5 MMK8,87005 UGX
10 MMK17,74010 UGX
20 MMK35,48020 UGX
50 MMK88,70050 UGX
100 MMK177,40100 UGX
250 MMK443,50250 UGX
500 MMK887,00500 UGX
1000 MMK1.774,01000 UGX
2000 MMK3.548,02000 UGX
5000 MMK8.870,05000 UGX
10000 MMK17.740,10000 UGX