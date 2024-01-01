Convert UGX to MKD at the real exchange rate

5 Ugandan shillings to Macedonian denars

5 ugx
0.08 mkd

Ush1.000 UGX = ден0.01534 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5080.9311.350.78483.5441,517.751.376
1 AUD0.66310.6170.8950.5255.4031,006.50.912
1 EUR1.0751.62111.4510.84389.7851,631.131.479
1 SGD0.7411.1170.68910.58161.8691,123.971.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Macedonian Denar
1 UGX0,01534 MKD
5 UGX0,07672 MKD
10 UGX0,15344 MKD
20 UGX0,30688 MKD
50 UGX0,76721 MKD
100 UGX1,53442 MKD
250 UGX3,83605 MKD
500 UGX7,67210 MKD
1000 UGX15,34420 MKD
2000 UGX30,68840 MKD
5000 UGX76,72100 MKD
10000 UGX153,44200 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Ugandan Shilling
1 MKD65,17120 UGX
5 MKD325,85600 UGX
10 MKD651,71200 UGX
20 MKD1.303,42400 UGX
50 MKD3.258,56000 UGX
100 MKD6.517,12000 UGX
250 MKD16.292,80000 UGX
500 MKD32.585,60000 UGX
1000 MKD65.171,20000 UGX
2000 MKD130.342,40000 UGX
5000 MKD325.856,00000 UGX
10000 MKD651.712,00000 UGX