5,000 Ugandan shillings to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert UGX to LKR at the real exchange rate

5,000 ugx
407.43 lkr

Ush1.000 UGX = Sr0.08149 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:04
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UGX0,08149 LKR
5 UGX0,40743 LKR
10 UGX0,81486 LKR
20 UGX1,62972 LKR
50 UGX4,07431 LKR
100 UGX8,14861 LKR
250 UGX20,37153 LKR
500 UGX40,74305 LKR
1000 UGX81,48610 LKR
2000 UGX162,97220 LKR
5000 UGX407,43050 LKR
10000 UGX814,86100 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ugandan Shilling
1 LKR12,27200 UGX
5 LKR61,36000 UGX
10 LKR122,72000 UGX
20 LKR245,44000 UGX
50 LKR613,60000 UGX
100 LKR1.227,20000 UGX
250 LKR3.068,00000 UGX
500 LKR6.136,00000 UGX
1000 LKR12.272,00000 UGX
2000 LKR24.544,00000 UGX
5000 LKR61.360,00000 UGX
10000 LKR122.720,00000 UGX