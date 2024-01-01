50 Ugandan shillings to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert UGX to KZT at the real exchange rate

50 ugx
6.05 kzt

Ush1.000 UGX = ₸0.1210 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.931.350.78383.5441,514.911.375
1 AUD0.66410.6170.8960.5255.4771,005.980.913
1 EUR1.0761.6211.4520.84389.8551,629.361.479
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68910.58161.9051,122.531.019

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 UGX0,12097 KZT
5 UGX0,60485 KZT
10 UGX1,20969 KZT
20 UGX2,41938 KZT
50 UGX6,04845 KZT
100 UGX12,09690 KZT
250 UGX30,24225 KZT
500 UGX60,48450 KZT
1000 UGX120,96900 KZT
2000 UGX241,93800 KZT
5000 UGX604,84500 KZT
10000 UGX1.209,69000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ugandan Shilling
1 KZT8,26658 UGX
5 KZT41,33290 UGX
10 KZT82,66580 UGX
20 KZT165,33160 UGX
50 KZT413,32900 UGX
100 KZT826,65800 UGX
250 KZT2.066,64500 UGX
500 KZT4.133,29000 UGX
1000 KZT8.266,58000 UGX
2000 KZT16.533,16000 UGX
5000 KZT41.332,90000 UGX
10000 KZT82.665,80000 UGX