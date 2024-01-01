Convert UGX to ISK at the real exchange rate

1 Ugandan shilling to Icelandic krónas

1 ugx
0.04 isk

Ush1.000 UGX = kr0.03722 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5050.9291.3490.78383.5411,517.971.375
1 AUD0.66410.6170.8970.52155.51,008.460.913
1 EUR1.0761.6211.4520.84389.8941,633.411.479
1 SGD0.7411.1150.68910.58161.9071,124.881.019

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Icelandic Króna
1 UGX0,03722 ISK
5 UGX0,18611 ISK
10 UGX0,37221 ISK
20 UGX0,74443 ISK
50 UGX1,86107 ISK
100 UGX3,72214 ISK
250 UGX9,30535 ISK
500 UGX18,61070 ISK
1000 UGX37,22140 ISK
2000 UGX74,44280 ISK
5000 UGX186,10700 ISK
10000 UGX372,21400 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Ugandan Shilling
1 ISK26,86620 UGX
5 ISK134,33100 UGX
10 ISK268,66200 UGX
20 ISK537,32400 UGX
50 ISK1.343,31000 UGX
100 ISK2.686,62000 UGX
250 ISK6.716,55000 UGX
500 ISK13.433,10000 UGX
1000 ISK26.866,20000 UGX
2000 ISK53.732,40000 UGX
5000 ISK134.331,00000 UGX
10000 ISK268.662,00000 UGX