Ush1.000 UGX = kn0.001883 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:23
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Croatian Kuna
1 UGX0,00188 HRK
5 UGX0,00942 HRK
10 UGX0,01883 HRK
20 UGX0,03767 HRK
50 UGX0,09417 HRK
100 UGX0,18834 HRK
250 UGX0,47084 HRK
500 UGX0,94169 HRK
1000 UGX1,88337 HRK
2000 UGX3,76674 HRK
5000 UGX9,41685 HRK
10000 UGX18,83370 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Ugandan Shilling
1 HRK530,96300 UGX
5 HRK2.654,81500 UGX
10 HRK5.309,63000 UGX
20 HRK10.619,26000 UGX
50 HRK26.548,15000 UGX
100 HRK53.096,30000 UGX
250 HRK132.740,75000 UGX
500 HRK265.481,50000 UGX
1000 HRK530.963,00000 UGX
2000 HRK1.061.926,00000 UGX
5000 HRK2.654.815,00000 UGX
10000 HRK5.309.630,00000 UGX