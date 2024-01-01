Convert UGX to GHS at the real exchange rate

2,000 Ugandan shillings to Ghanaian cedis

2,000 ugx
7.66 ghs

Ush1.000 UGX = GH¢0.003828 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9291.350.78483.5441,514.121.376
1 AUD0.66410.6170.8960.5255.4531,0050.913
1 EUR1.0761.62211.4530.84489.9311,629.871.481
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68810.58161.9011,121.861.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Ghanaian Cedi
1 UGX0,00383 GHS
5 UGX0,01914 GHS
10 UGX0,03828 GHS
20 UGX0,07656 GHS
50 UGX0,19141 GHS
100 UGX0,38281 GHS
250 UGX0,95703 GHS
500 UGX1,91406 GHS
1000 UGX3,82811 GHS
2000 UGX7,65622 GHS
5000 UGX19,14055 GHS
10000 UGX38,28110 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Ugandan Shilling
1 GHS261,22600 UGX
5 GHS1.306,13000 UGX
10 GHS2.612,26000 UGX
20 GHS5.224,52000 UGX
50 GHS13.061,30000 UGX
100 GHS26.122,60000 UGX
250 GHS65.306,50000 UGX
500 GHS130.613,00000 UGX
1000 GHS261.226,00000 UGX
2000 GHS522.452,00000 UGX
5000 GHS1.306.130,00000 UGX
10000 GHS2.612.260,00000 UGX