Convert UGX to CNY at the real exchange rate

5 Ugandan shillings to Chinese yuan rmb

5 ugx
0.01 cny

Ush1.000 UGX = ¥0.001945 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:56
How to convert Ugandan shillings to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 UGX0,00195 CNY
5 UGX0,00973 CNY
10 UGX0,01945 CNY
20 UGX0,03891 CNY
50 UGX0,09727 CNY
100 UGX0,19453 CNY
250 UGX0,48633 CNY
500 UGX0,97267 CNY
1000 UGX1,94533 CNY
2000 UGX3,89066 CNY
5000 UGX9,72665 CNY
10000 UGX19,45330 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Ugandan Shilling
1 CNY514,05100 UGX
5 CNY2.570,25500 UGX
10 CNY5.140,51000 UGX
20 CNY10.281,02000 UGX
50 CNY25.702,55000 UGX
100 CNY51.405,10000 UGX
250 CNY128.512,75000 UGX
500 CNY257.025,50000 UGX
1000 CNY514.051,00000 UGX
2000 CNY1.028.102,00000 UGX
5000 CNY2.570.255,00000 UGX
10000 CNY5.140.510,00000 UGX