20 Ugandan shillings to Chilean pesos

Convert UGX to CLP at the real exchange rate

20 ugx
5 clp

Ush1.000 UGX = $0.2467 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9291.350.78483.5511,517.31.376
1 AUD0.66410.6170.8960.5255.4651,007.260.913
1 EUR1.0771.62211.4530.84489.9551,633.61.481
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68810.58161.9081,124.261.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Chilean Peso
1 UGX0,24668 CLP
5 UGX1,23338 CLP
10 UGX2,46676 CLP
20 UGX4,93352 CLP
50 UGX12,33380 CLP
100 UGX24,66760 CLP
250 UGX61,66900 CLP
500 UGX123,33800 CLP
1000 UGX246,67600 CLP
2000 UGX493,35200 CLP
5000 UGX1.233,38000 CLP
10000 UGX2.466,76000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 CLP4,05391 UGX
5 CLP20,26955 UGX
10 CLP40,53910 UGX
20 CLP81,07820 UGX
50 CLP202,69550 UGX
100 CLP405,39100 UGX
250 CLP1.013,47750 UGX
500 CLP2.026,95500 UGX
1000 CLP4.053,91000 UGX
2000 CLP8.107,82000 UGX
5000 CLP20.269,55000 UGX
10000 CLP40.539,10000 UGX