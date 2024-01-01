10 Ugandan shillings to Bulgarian levs

Convert UGX to BGN at the real exchange rate

10 ugx
0.00 bgn

Ush1.000 UGX = лв0.0004871 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Bulgarian Lev
1 UGX0,00049 BGN
5 UGX0,00244 BGN
10 UGX0,00487 BGN
20 UGX0,00974 BGN
50 UGX0,02436 BGN
100 UGX0,04871 BGN
250 UGX0,12178 BGN
500 UGX0,24357 BGN
1000 UGX0,48714 BGN
2000 UGX0,97428 BGN
5000 UGX2,43569 BGN
10000 UGX4,87138 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ugandan Shilling
1 BGN2.052,81000 UGX
5 BGN10.264,05000 UGX
10 BGN20.528,10000 UGX
20 BGN41.056,20000 UGX
50 BGN102.640,50000 UGX
100 BGN205.281,00000 UGX
250 BGN513.202,50000 UGX
500 BGN1.026.405,00000 UGX
1000 BGN2.052.810,00000 UGX
2000 BGN4.105.620,00000 UGX
5000 BGN10.264.050,00000 UGX
10000 BGN20.528.100,00000 UGX