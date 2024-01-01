100 Ugandan shillings to Albanian leks

Convert UGX to ALL at the real exchange rate

100 ugx
2.50 all

Ush1.000 UGX = Lek0.02499 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:19
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5050.9271.3490.78383.5271,509.431.375
1 AUD0.66410.6160.8960.5255.4911,002.790.913
1 EUR1.0791.62411.4550.84490.0971,628.151.483
1 SGD0.7411.1160.68710.5861.9251,119.051.019

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Albanian Lek
1 UGX0,02499 ALL
5 UGX0,12497 ALL
10 UGX0,24994 ALL
20 UGX0,49987 ALL
50 UGX1,24969 ALL
100 UGX2,49937 ALL
250 UGX6,24843 ALL
500 UGX12,49685 ALL
1000 UGX24,99370 ALL
2000 UGX49,98740 ALL
5000 UGX124,96850 ALL
10000 UGX249,93700 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Ugandan Shilling
1 ALL40,01000 UGX
5 ALL200,05000 UGX
10 ALL400,10000 UGX
20 ALL800,20000 UGX
50 ALL2.000,50000 UGX
100 ALL4.001,00000 UGX
250 ALL10.002,50000 UGX
500 ALL20.005,00000 UGX
1000 ALL40.010,00000 UGX
2000 ALL80.020,00000 UGX
5000 ALL200.050,00000 UGX
10000 ALL400.100,00000 UGX