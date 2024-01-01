10 Ukrainian hryvnias to East Caribbean dollars

Convert UAH to XCD at the real exchange rate

10 uah
0.67 xcd

₴1.000 UAH = $0.06683 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.530.7831.3491.37518.3831.505
1 EUR1.078190.0830.8441.4551.48319.8251.623
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2771.184106.67211.7231.75623.4761.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / East Caribbean Dollar
1 UAH0,06683 XCD
5 UAH0,33416 XCD
10 UAH0,66832 XCD
20 UAH1,33663 XCD
50 UAH3,34159 XCD
100 UAH6,68317 XCD
250 UAH16,70793 XCD
500 UAH33,41585 XCD
1000 UAH66,83170 XCD
2000 UAH133,66340 XCD
5000 UAH334,15850 XCD
10000 UAH668,31700 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 XCD14,96300 UAH
5 XCD74,81500 UAH
10 XCD149,63000 UAH
20 XCD299,26000 UAH
50 XCD748,15000 UAH
100 XCD1.496,30000 UAH
250 XCD3.740,75000 UAH
500 XCD7.481,50000 UAH
1000 XCD14.963,00000 UAH
2000 XCD29.926,00000 UAH
5000 XCD74.815,00000 UAH
10000 XCD149.630,00000 UAH