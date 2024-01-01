5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Surinamese dollars

5 uah
3.89 srd

₴1.000 UAH = $0.7789 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:42
Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5140.7821.3481.37318.3421.501
1 EUR1.081190.2360.8451.4571.48419.8181.622
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2791.183106.78511.7241.75623.4531.92

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Surinamese Dollar
1 UAH0,77890 SRD
5 UAH3,89450 SRD
10 UAH7,78899 SRD
20 UAH15,57798 SRD
50 UAH38,94495 SRD
100 UAH77,88990 SRD
250 UAH194,72475 SRD
500 UAH389,44950 SRD
1000 UAH778,89900 SRD
2000 UAH1.557,79800 SRD
5000 UAH3.894,49500 SRD
10000 UAH7.788,99000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SRD1,28386 UAH
5 SRD6,41930 UAH
10 SRD12,83860 UAH
20 SRD25,67720 UAH
50 SRD64,19300 UAH
100 SRD128,38600 UAH
250 SRD320,96500 UAH
500 SRD641,93000 UAH
1000 SRD1.283,86000 UAH
2000 SRD2.567,72000 UAH
5000 SRD6.419,30000 UAH
10000 SRD12.838,60000 UAH