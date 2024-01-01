Convert UAH to NIO at the real exchange rate

2,000 Ukrainian hryvnias to Nicaraguan córdobas

2,000 uah
1,822.42 nio

₴1.000 UAH = C$0.9112 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.5270.7821.3491.37418.3591.503
1 EUR1.079190.130.8441.4551.48219.8111.621
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2781.185106.77611.7241.75623.471.921

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 UAH0,91121 NIO
5 UAH4,55605 NIO
10 UAH9,11210 NIO
20 UAH18,22420 NIO
50 UAH45,56050 NIO
100 UAH91,12100 NIO
250 UAH227,80250 NIO
500 UAH455,60500 NIO
1000 UAH911,21000 NIO
2000 UAH1.822,42000 NIO
5000 UAH4.556,05000 NIO
10000 UAH9.112,10000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 NIO1,09744 UAH
5 NIO5,48720 UAH
10 NIO10,97440 UAH
20 NIO21,94880 UAH
50 NIO54,87200 UAH
100 NIO109,74400 UAH
250 NIO274,36000 UAH
500 NIO548,72000 UAH
1000 NIO1.097,44000 UAH
2000 NIO2.194,88000 UAH
5000 NIO5.487,20000 UAH
10000 NIO10.974,40000 UAH