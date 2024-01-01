Ukrainian hryvnias to Myanmar kyats today

Convert UAH to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 uah
52,011.90 mmk

₴1.000 UAH = K52.01 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5310.7821.3481.37318.3331.502
1 EUR1.08190.2220.8451.4561.48319.8011.622
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2190.018
1 GBP1.2781.184106.78211.7241.75523.4361.92

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Myanma Kyat
1 UAH52,01190 MMK
5 UAH260,05950 MMK
10 UAH520,11900 MMK
20 UAH1.040,23800 MMK
50 UAH2.600,59500 MMK
100 UAH5.201,19000 MMK
250 UAH13.002,97500 MMK
500 UAH26.005,95000 MMK
1000 UAH52.011,90000 MMK
2000 UAH104.023,80000 MMK
5000 UAH260.059,50000 MMK
10000 UAH520.119,00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MMK0,01923 UAH
5 MMK0,09613 UAH
10 MMK0,19226 UAH
20 MMK0,38453 UAH
50 MMK0,96132 UAH
100 MMK1,92264 UAH
250 MMK4,80660 UAH
500 MMK9,61320 UAH
1000 MMK19,22640 UAH
2000 MMK38,45280 UAH
5000 MMK96,13200 UAH
10000 MMK192,26400 UAH