Convert UAH to MKD at the real exchange rate

5 Ukrainian hryvnias to Macedonian denars

5 uah
7.06 mkd

₴1.000 UAH = ден1.412 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5310.7821.3481.37318.3331.502
1 EUR1.08190.2220.8451.4561.48319.8011.622
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2190.018
1 GBP1.2781.184106.78211.7241.75523.4361.92

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Macedonian Denar
1 UAH1,41151 MKD
5 UAH7,05755 MKD
10 UAH14,11510 MKD
20 UAH28,23020 MKD
50 UAH70,57550 MKD
100 UAH141,15100 MKD
250 UAH352,87750 MKD
500 UAH705,75500 MKD
1000 UAH1.411,51000 MKD
2000 UAH2.823,02000 MKD
5000 UAH7.057,55000 MKD
10000 UAH14.115,10000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 MKD0,70846 UAH
5 MKD3,54231 UAH
10 MKD7,08461 UAH
20 MKD14,16922 UAH
50 MKD35,42305 UAH
100 MKD70,84610 UAH
250 MKD177,11525 UAH
500 MKD354,23050 UAH
1000 MKD708,46100 UAH
2000 MKD1.416,92200 UAH
5000 MKD3.542,30500 UAH
10000 MKD7.084,61000 UAH