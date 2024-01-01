Convert UAH to JEP at the real exchange rate

1 Ukrainian hryvnia to Jersey pounds

1 uah
0.02 jep

₴1.000 UAH = £0.01939 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:19
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Jersey pound
1 UAH0,01939 JEP
5 UAH0,09693 JEP
10 UAH0,19386 JEP
20 UAH0,38771 JEP
50 UAH0,96928 JEP
100 UAH1,93856 JEP
250 UAH4,84640 JEP
500 UAH9,69280 JEP
1000 UAH19,38560 JEP
2000 UAH38,77120 JEP
5000 UAH96,92800 JEP
10000 UAH193,85600 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 JEP51,58480 UAH
5 JEP257,92400 UAH
10 JEP515,84800 UAH
20 JEP1.031,69600 UAH
50 JEP2.579,24000 UAH
100 JEP5.158,48000 UAH
250 JEP12.896,20000 UAH
500 JEP25.792,40000 UAH
1000 JEP51.584,80000 UAH
2000 JEP103.169,60000 UAH
5000 JEP257.924,00000 UAH
10000 JEP515.848,00000 UAH