₴1.000 UAH = £0.01939 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Gibraltar Pound
1 UAH0,01939 GIP
5 UAH0,09696 GIP
10 UAH0,19392 GIP
20 UAH0,38783 GIP
50 UAH0,96959 GIP
100 UAH1,93917 GIP
250 UAH4,84793 GIP
500 UAH9,69585 GIP
1000 UAH19,39170 GIP
2000 UAH38,78340 GIP
5000 UAH96,95850 GIP
10000 UAH193,91700 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 GIP51,56860 UAH
5 GIP257,84300 UAH
10 GIP515,68600 UAH
20 GIP1.031,37200 UAH
50 GIP2.578,43000 UAH
100 GIP5.156,86000 UAH
250 GIP12.892,15000 UAH
500 GIP25.784,30000 UAH
1000 GIP51.568,60000 UAH
2000 GIP103.137,20000 UAH
5000 GIP257.843,00000 UAH
10000 GIP515.686,00000 UAH