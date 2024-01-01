Convert UAH to BZD at the real exchange rate

10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Belize dollars

10 uah
0.50 bzd

₴1.000 UAH = BZ$0.04951 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92783.5480.7831.3491.37518.3881.505
1 EUR1.079190.1610.8451.4561.48419.8431.624
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2771.184106.7211.7241.75623.4881.922

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Belize Dollar
1 UAH0,04951 BZD
5 UAH0,24753 BZD
10 UAH0,49505 BZD
20 UAH0,99010 BZD
50 UAH2,47525 BZD
100 UAH4,95050 BZD
250 UAH12,37625 BZD
500 UAH24,75250 BZD
1000 UAH49,50500 BZD
2000 UAH99,01000 BZD
5000 UAH247,52500 BZD
10000 UAH495,05000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BZD20,20000 UAH
5 BZD101,00000 UAH
10 BZD202,00000 UAH
20 BZD404,00000 UAH
50 BZD1.010,00000 UAH
100 BZD2.020,00000 UAH
250 BZD5.050,00000 UAH
500 BZD10.100,00000 UAH
1000 BZD20.200,00000 UAH
2000 BZD40.400,00000 UAH
5000 BZD101.000,00000 UAH
10000 BZD202.000,00000 UAH