50 Ukrainian hryvnias to Bahraini dinars

Convert UAH to BHD at the real exchange rate

50 uah
0.467 bhd

₴1.000 UAH = .د.ب0.009330 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92683.5510.7821.3491.37418.3691.504
1 EUR1.079190.190.8451.4571.48419.8291.624
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.220.018
1 GBP1.2781.184106.78311.7251.75723.4771.923

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bahraini Dinar
1 UAH0,00933 BHD
5 UAH0,04665 BHD
10 UAH0,09330 BHD
20 UAH0,18661 BHD
50 UAH0,46652 BHD
100 UAH0,93305 BHD
250 UAH2,33261 BHD
500 UAH4,66523 BHD
1000 UAH9,33045 BHD
2000 UAH18,66090 BHD
5000 UAH46,65225 BHD
10000 UAH93,30450 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BHD107,17600 UAH
5 BHD535,88000 UAH
10 BHD1.071,76000 UAH
20 BHD2.143,52000 UAH
50 BHD5.358,80000 UAH
100 BHD10.717,60000 UAH
250 BHD26.794,00000 UAH
500 BHD53.588,00000 UAH
1000 BHD107.176,00000 UAH
2000 BHD214.352,00000 UAH
5000 BHD535.880,00000 UAH
10000 BHD1.071.760,00000 UAH