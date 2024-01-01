100 Ukrainian hryvnias to Bulgarian levs

Convert UAH to BGN

100 uah
4.48 bgn

₴1.000 UAH = лв0.04484 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13
How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bulgarian Lev
1 UAH0,04484 BGN
5 UAH0,22421 BGN
10 UAH0,44842 BGN
20 UAH0,89683 BGN
50 UAH2,24208 BGN
100 UAH4,48416 BGN
250 UAH11,21040 BGN
500 UAH22,42080 BGN
1000 UAH44,84160 BGN
2000 UAH89,68320 BGN
5000 UAH224,20800 BGN
10000 UAH448,41600 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BGN22,30070 UAH
5 BGN111,50350 UAH
10 BGN223,00700 UAH
20 BGN446,01400 UAH
50 BGN1.115,03500 UAH
100 BGN2.230,07000 UAH
250 BGN5.575,17500 UAH
500 BGN11.150,35000 UAH
1000 BGN22.300,70000 UAH
2000 BGN44.601,40000 UAH
5000 BGN111.503,50000 UAH
10000 BGN223.007,00000 UAH